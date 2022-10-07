Another cold night across Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Friday, Siouxland! It is still pretty cold across Siouxland. Currently sitting in the upper 40s and low 50s across the region with our wind out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We are dealing with some broken clouds across the region which will limit our highs today across the region

For the rest of today, we will see our highs barely get out of the 50s since we are dealing with some broken clouds passing through Siouxland. Because of the clouds some towns in our northern counties will only get into the upper 40s for their high. Luckily, it won’t be a super windy day. Our wind will be out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour, only making it chilly.

Tonight, will be the coldest night we have seen in a long time. We will see lows fall into the mid to upper 20s across Siouxland tonight with clear skies and a calm wind out of the north northwest. We are also forecasting widespread frost tonight, so prepare for that.

We also have a Freeze Warning for all of Siouxland going into effect Oct. 8th 1:00am until 9:00am. One last cold night before we have some warmer temperatures this weekend.

If you are headed out to the football games tonight, you might want to bundle up because it is going to be a cold one!

For this weekend, our weather will be nice. We are forecasting sunny conditions and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with a calm wind out of the west southwest. Perfect pumpkin patch weather!

