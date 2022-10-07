Bishop Heelan sends off state bound golf team

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After years of missing the cut by just a couple strokes the Bishop Heelan boys golf team is heading to the state tournament.

The school held a sendoff for the squad as the Crusader faithful packed the Heelan Fine Arts Auditorium, To send the team on their way to Cedar Rapids.

This is the first time Heelan has sent a full team to the state meet since 1999 and it was a close call, the squads total score of 302 earning them a trip to state by just a few strokes.

Jack White, Pierce Conley, Collin Koob, Brady Schultz, Mason Streeter, and Shane Sanderson will tee off Friday morning at 10 AM with a chance to win a state championship. After years of missing the state meet with competitive teams head coach Bryce Roberts could not be prouder of his squad.

“We’ve been four five sometimes closer than that at districts to make it, and so yeah to be the one that gets there is great,” says Roberts. “I’m not going to take any credit I’m going to leave that to the guys. I don’t get to swing the clubs, but they do so all the credit goes to them.”

