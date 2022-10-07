Cherokee Community Schools discussing arming staff

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - The community school board in Cherokee, Iowa is discussing if they should change one of their policies so that school staff can be armed.

According to Cherokee Police Chief Nate James, the conversation about staff being able to carry weapons began about three months ago. In an interview with KTIV, James stressed it was just an option. But he does believe that there is a push for this safety measure because Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA) is allowing schools to choose the best route to protect children in their schools.

Read More: Spirit Lake schools can now designate certain staff members to carry firearms

This policy change would not immediately allow staff to carry weapons, instead, James said it would only be the “tip of the iceberg.”

“The school has to change the language in their policy, that is the very first step,” said James. “That would require re-writing the language where it says nobody but law enforcement can have guns in schools.”

The superintendent of the Cherokee Community School District commented on the potential safety measure. She says they are still in the discussion phase regarding the weapons policy and student safety is a top priority for the district.

“Should the board approve the edit to this policy in October, the board will follow the recommendations from legal counsel and the experts,” said Superintendent Kimberly Lingenfelter. You can read her full statement below.

“Cherokee CSD is still in the discussion phase regarding the weapons policy. Student safety is a top priority and every second counts in an intruder situation. We consider ourselves fortunate to live in a community with outstanding law enforcement personnel and a new SRO, in partnership with the City. Legal counsel approved the edit to the weapons policy, one of the first recommended steps. Should the board approve the edit to this policy in October, the board will follow the recommendations from legal counsel and the experts.”

The next school board meeting for the district is scheduled for Oct. 17. The board is expected to further discuss the policy at that time.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.