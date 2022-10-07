Frosty and cold morning across Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland! It’s a cold morning this Friday with Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories across the region. Temperatures this morning are in the 30s across Siouxland and the feel like temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. The wind this morning is out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour, giving us that wind chill.

Today, we will see our highs barely get out of the 50s. Some towns in our northern counties will only get into the upper 40s for their high. Luckily, it won’t be a windy day. Our wind will be out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour, only making it chilly. Some good news is that we will see sunny skies across Siouxland today, hopefully making it a bit warmer outside today.

Tonight will be the coldest night we have seen in a long time. We will see lows fall into the mid to upper 20s across Siouxland tonight with clear skies and a calm wind out of the north northwest. We are also forecasting widespread frost tonight, so prepare for that.

If you are headed out to the football games tonight, you might want to bundle up because it is going to be a cold one!

For this weekend, our weather will be nice. We are forecasting sunny conditions and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with a calm wind out of the west southwest. Perfect pumpkin patch weather!

