Grassley, Franken square off in only debate before Nov. 8 election

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - For the first, and only, time before next month’s mid-term election, incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley faced off with his Democratic opponent retired Navy Admiral Mike Franken, Thursday night.

During the debate, on Iowa PBS, Grassley and Franken traded barbs on issues like abortion, and immigration. But they first clashed over perceived ties to their own political parties.

In the answer to their very first question, Senator Chuck Grassley, and retired Admiral Mike Franken, tried to tie one another to the recent track record of their respective political parties. “My opponent has said that Biden is doing a fabulous job,” said Sen. Charles Grassley, (R) U.S. Senate Candidate. “The people of Iowa, Republican, Democrat, or independent, they come to my 99 county meetings, and they say inflation, and energy, and the border are out of control.” “Certainly, on January 6th of last year there was an attack on democracy,” said Mike Franken, (D) U.S. Senate Candidate. “Never have we had a situation where over half of a political party has voted to violate the results of an election.”

When asked about the priorities of the Senate’s majority party after the midterms, Franken advocated for abortion rights. Grassley called Franken’s stance “extreme”. “We ought to address health care in America, and part of that health care is women’s reproductive freedoms,” said Franken. “(Franken) wants abortion to be available to the last minute of birth,” said Grassley. “He wants the taxpayers to pay for that abortion.”

Franken then turned around and took Grassley to task for his pro-life stance. “Chuck Grassley has made a career, since it was first announced in 1972, to go after a woman’s right to choose,” said Franken.

Franken characterized Grassley’s position on abortion as one without any exceptions. And, that drew a strong rebuke from Grassley. “I think my opponent should be ashamed of himself because he has put up a TV ad that says that I’m not for any exceptions for abortion,” said Grassley. “And, I’ve pointed out multiple times that I have exception for the life of the mother, rape and incest, and yet he’s still running that ad.”

Neither candidate gave ground knowing the election is less than five weeks away.

