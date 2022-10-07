Iowa man sentenced to life in prison for killing stepson

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A man from Merrill, Iowa received his prison sentence Friday after being convicted of killing his stepson.

Back in September, 84-year-old Thomas Knapp was found guilty of first-degree murder willful injury causing serious injury, willful injury causing bodily injury, and two counts of domestic abuse assault. And on Oct. 7, he was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In Iowa, first-degree murder has an automatic penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Knapp also received a total of 17 years in prison for his four other charges. All these sentences will be served concurrently.

Prosecutors say in May 2020 Knapp fatally shot his stepson, 51-year-old Kevin Juzek. During the trial, it was stated that Knapp struck his wife, Darlene, in the moments leading up to the shooting. Darlene was Kevin Juzek’s mother.

Prosecutors also claimed Juzek gave his mother time to escape. But Knapp’s defense attorney admitted he shot Juzek through the bedroom door, and once more out in the living.

Knapp had undergone evaluation twice to determine his competency to stand trial before the court determined the proceedings could continue.

