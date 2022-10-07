Johnston takes down Sioux City North to kickoff week 7

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:39 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

FB

Johnston 24 SC North 0 F

VB

North Union 3 Belmond-Klemme 1 F

Newell-Fonda 3 Bishop Garrigan 0 F

Storm Lake 3 Emmetsburg 0 F

Spirit Lake 3 Estherville-LC 1 F

West Sioux 0 Hinton 3 F

MOC-FV 3 Rock Valley 1 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 2 SC East 3 F

Sioux Center 3 Sheldon 1 F

George-Little Rock 0 West Lyon 3 F

NFL

Indianapolis 12 Denver 9 F/OT

NBA

Milwaukee 113 Atlanta 123 F

Miami 109 Brooklyn 80 F

Minnesota 114 LA Lakers 99 F

Orlando 102 San Antonio 99 F

NHL

St. Louis 0 Columbus 7 F

Tampa Bay 2 Florida 3 F

Las Vegas 6 LOS 4 F

Chicago 1 Minnesota 4 F

Ottawa 4 Montreal 3 F

NJD 2 NY Islanders 5 F

