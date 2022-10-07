Judge rules in favor of Woodbury County landowners in carbon pipeline case

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In a victory for Woodbury County landowners, a judge ruled Friday that a carbon pipeline company may not conduct a survey of their land without their consent at this time.

The judge found that Navigator-Heartland Greenway didn’t present enough evidence that they’d be “irreparably” harmed if their request for a court order was not granted. Instead, the case will go forward to a full trial.

This is a temporary victory for the landowners, Vicki and William Hulse. A lawyer for the family says the pipeline company and the family will now argue the case based on the underlying constitutional issue.

The family argues the pipeline company must pay them first prior to conducting any surveys.

