Judge rules in favor of Woodbury County landowners in carbon pipeline case

(MGN)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In a victory for Woodbury County landowners, a judge ruled Friday that a carbon pipeline company may not conduct a survey of their land without their consent at this time.

The judge found that Navigator-Heartland Greenway didn’t present enough evidence that they’d be “irreparably” harmed if their request for a court order was not granted. Instead, the case will go forward to a full trial.

This is a temporary victory for the landowners, Vicki and William Hulse. A lawyer for the family says the pipeline company and the family will now argue the case based on the underlying constitutional issue.

The family argues the pipeline company must pay them first prior to conducting any surveys.

Tune in to KTIV’s newscasts tonight for the latest.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyson Brand
Tyson closing Dakota Dunes corporate offices, moving team members to Arkansas
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Brenda Payer
Sioux City Police asking public’s help finding missing woman
Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.
2 young children die in attack by 2 family dogs, sheriff’s dept. says
Softball players Natalie Davis and Callie Ramsey traded in their bats for pads and suited up to...
Senior girls step in to save high school football game from forfeiting

Latest News

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Cherokee Community Schools discussing arming staff
Thomas Knapp
Iowa man sentenced to life in prison for killing stepson
Police: Spencer, IA man arrested after fleeing traffic stop
Another cold night across Siouxland
Another cold night across Siouxland