Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Human Rights Advocates

OSLO, NORWAY (NBC) - The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to rights advocates in Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus.

Ales Bialiatski, a human rights advocate from Belarus, shares this year’s prize with Memorial, a Russian human rights organization, and The Center of Civil Liberties, a Ukrainian organization.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee chair says this year’s award recipients represent civil society in their home countries, and that “they have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human rights abuses, and the abuse of power”.

Last year’s prize was awarded to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for their “efforts to safeguard freedom of expression”.

