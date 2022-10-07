Police: Spencer, IA man arrested after fleeing traffic stop

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A routine traffic stop ended with the arrest of a Spencer, Iowa man in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 7.

According to a news release issued by the Spencer Police Department, around 2 a.m., Friday, police attempted to make a traffic stop in the 100 block of East 24th Street for careless driving.

The driver, Dakota Thomas, 21, initially stopped and then attempted to flee driving through several business properties in the North Highway Boulevard of Spencer.

The pursuit ended when Thomas abruptly brought his vehicle to a stop causing a collision with the pursuing patrol vehicle which resulted in Thomas becoming disabled in the ditch located in the 2900 block of Highway Blvd.

Thomas was charged with operating while intoxicated, eluding, failure to obey a stop sign, failure to provide proof of financial liability, failure to use headlamps when required, and careless driving. Thomas was booked into the Clay County Jail.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

