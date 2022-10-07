SafePlace holds vigil for those who fell victim to domestic violence

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thursday night, a Vigil for all Iowans who have died due to domestic violence took place at Sioux City’s Pearl Street Park.

SafePlace holds this vigil every year during October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

SafePlace is an organization that provides support, advocacy, and a safe environment to empower children and adults who have experienced domestic violence.

So far this year, there have been 12 deaths connected to domestic violence in Iowa. The Sioux City community gathered to honor those 12 victims and their families.

“It’s great to have the community support and have individuals we see in the situations, either bringing them to us or calling us about them, about the victims, or in the courtroom standing up and supporting SafePlace and honoring the lives lost,” said Stephanie Pickinpaugh, the Executive Director of SafePlace.

Anyone struggling with domestic abuse can go to the SafePlace shelter at 1723 Grandview Boulevard or call anytime locally at (712) 258-7233, or toll-free at 1-800-982-7233.

For any more information about SafePlace, or to donate, click here.

