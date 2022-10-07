SafePlace holds vigil for those who fell victim to domestic violence

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thursday night, a Vigil for all Iowans who have died due to domestic violence took place at Sioux City’s Pearl Street Park.

SafePlace holds this vigil every year during October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

SafePlace is an organization that provides support, advocacy, and a safe environment to empower children and adults who have experienced domestic violence.

So far this year, there have been 12 deaths connected to domestic violence in Iowa. The Sioux City community gathered to honor those 12 victims and their families.

“It’s great to have the community support and have individuals we see in the situations, either bringing them to us or calling us about them, about the victims, or in the courtroom standing up and supporting SafePlace and honoring the lives lost,” said Stephanie Pickinpaugh, the Executive Director of SafePlace.

Anyone struggling with domestic abuse can go to the SafePlace shelter at 1723 Grandview Boulevard or call anytime locally at (712) 258-7233, or toll-free at 1-800-982-7233.

For any more information about SafePlace, or to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyson Brand
Tyson closing Dakota Dunes corporate offices, moving team members to Arkansas
Brenda Payer
Sioux City Police asking public’s help finding missing woman
Softball players Natalie Davis and Callie Ramsey traded in their bats for pads and suited up to...
Senior girls step in to save high school football game from forfeiting
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’

Latest News

What the incoming Korean War Memorial to Siouxland Freedom Park means for veterans
What the incoming Korean War Memorial to Siouxland Freedom Park means for veterans
Grassley, Franken square off in U.S. Senate debate
Grassley, Franken square off in only debate before Nov. 8 election
SafePlace holds vigil for those who fell victim to domestic violence
Pilot built gyrocopter involved in fatal crash near Yankton, SD