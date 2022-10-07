Sioux City Fire Rescue honors fallen firefighters

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Fire Rescue took the time Friday to honor their fallen brothers at a special ceremony at city hall.

The ceremony featured flower wreaths commemorating each of the 12 firefighters from Sioux City Fire Rescue who died during service.

It was led by the Sioux City Fire Rescue Honor Guard, who read out each name and rang a bell in each one’s honor.

The entire fire department was in attendance along with family members of the fallen firefighters, and it was an emotional day for everyone involved.

”It’s definitely hard for all of us,” said Captain Dustin Johnson, with Sioux City Fire Rescue. “It’s hard for all of our department personnel that are standing here, the family members. But as difficult as it can be, everything is worthwhile because we’re not letting these men be forgotten.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, a member of the honor guard rang the bell in three sets of three rings, which is used to signal an end to a firefighter’s career and a return home.

Captain Johnson says that along with honoring the fallen firefighters and keeping their legacies alive, the event also helps teach current firefighters an important lesson.

”Just that constant reminder that every day is not guaranteed, and that we need to live our lives like each day is our last,” said Johnson. “And to look out for our fellow citizens, our neighbors, our family members. And to do everything we can to prevent another firefighter fatality.”

The most recent firefighter death took place in 1982 when Kirk Wicker and Michael Johnson passed away while on duty. Captain Johnson says this speaks to the emphasis the department places on safety and looking out for one another.

Below is a full list of Sioux City firefighters that made the ultimate sacrifice.

Lawrence Shanley-1884

William T.J. Scherer-1885

Henry J. Brow-1911

Frank Fulton-1914

Seeley Lawton-1914

LeRoy Tone – 1938

Carl Anderson - 1945

Valois Linden-1952

Stephen Mironchik-1952

Edward Kudron-1965

Kirk Wicker-1982

Michael Johnson-1982

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.