Temporary lane closure set for Gordon Drive viaduct Monday, Oct. 10

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 3 Office has announced a temporary lane closure on Gordon Drive in Sioux City starting Monday, Oct. 10.

A bridge repair project of Iowa 12/Gordon Drive viaduct will require the closure until Friday, Dec. 2, weather contingent.

Jasper Construction Services, Inc. of Newton, Iowa, was awarded the $445,354 repair project.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.

As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime at 511ia.org.

