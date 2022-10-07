What the incoming Korean War Memorial to Siouxland Freedom Park means for veterans

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For the past two weeks, we’ve told you about plans to build a Korean War Memorial at Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

We’ve heard from those pushing for the project and shown you what the memorial will look like with a visit to the plant that’s making the statues for it.

In the final part of our series, “Siouxland Freedom Park: the Next Phase” we’ve talked with some veterans of the Korean War about what this memorial will mean to them.

“Oh, it was terrible. It was just like going to hell. That’s what it looked like,” said Korean War Veteran Floyd Leaver.

It was a long time ago but Floyd Leaver remembers it like it was yesterday.

“Bombs coming from all directions, tanks running around, troops running around, guys being hauled out that’s been wounded,” Leaver.

About 5.8 million Americans served in the U.S. Armed Services during the Korean War between 1950 and 1953. Leaver was one of them.

Drafted into the U.S. Army, Leaver served in South Korea, very close to the front line. He helped build the 4077th MASH hospital. Yes, THAT MASH hospital, immortalized by Hollywood.

“It’s right next to K-2 air force base is where they flew these wounded soldiers in with these bubble-dome helicopters...... and the hospital wasn’t big enough that they had there, so we started the MASH hospital,” said Leaver.

“It was quite a learning experience because I was a 2nd lieutenant and green behind the ears,” said Korean War Veteran Tom DeWitte.

DeWitte is also a Korean War Veteran. He served two years stateside as a U.S. Army Engineer.

“I do think it’s important because I think in many respects, the Korean War was kind of an overlooked war. Servicemen came back from the Korean War and just kind of went back into society,” said DeWitte.

That’s why both men feel it’s important that the Korean War Memorial be built at Siouxland Freedom Park.

“I think it’s important that the servicemen that served that time and the servicemen that didn’t make it, you know, be recognized for the value of what they have provided the country,” said DeWitte.

“I hope I live long enough to see it,” said Leaver.

The Vietnam Memorial Wall is the centerpiece of Siouxland Freedom Park right now. But officials emphasize the park is not just about the Vietnam War. It’s a memorial to all veterans.

The addition of the Korean War Memorial is another move forward in honoring all who have fought for freedom, at Siouxland Freedom Park.

The memorial will be modeled after the national Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C. It will have 19 life-size stainless steel statues depicting U.S. troops serving in Korea. Several of the statues have already been created at Port Neal Welding Company.

Total cost for the memorial is estimated at $200,000.

The Gilchrist Foundation is offering a matching pledge, so volunteers need to raise $100,000 to make it happen.

Siouxland Freedom Park is in South Sioux City, but as the name suggests, it is for all of Siouxland.

KTIV is a proud sponsor of the Freedom Ball on Oct. 15th. This event will help pay for the new Korean War Memorial.

If you’d like to help make this memorial a reality with a donation, just head to the Siouxland Freedom Park website.

