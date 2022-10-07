Widespread frost tonight and tomorrow morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been a crisp & cool fall day today, but we have a few warmer days in store for us this weekend.

Due to the cold night ahead, a Freeze Warning has been issued for all of Siouxland that will be in effect from 1:00 A.M. until 9:00 A.M. on October 8th.

Tonight we will see lows in the upper 20s and widespread frost across Siouxland.

That frost will continue into the morning hours on Saturday before warming up into the mid 60s.

Saturday night won’t be as cold, but still a bit chilly with lows in the upper 30s.

These cooler temperatures give us the possibility of seeing some areas of patchy frost Sunday morning. We will see temperatures continue to warm up Sunday with highs in the lower 70s and lots of sunshine overhead.

Sunday night will be another average night with lows around 40.

Monday will be a mild day with sunny skies and highs around 70.

Tuesday will be a warm & breezy day with winds blowing from 10-20 mph and highs in the upper 70s.

What does the rest of next week have in store for us?

