Sports Fource Extra Week 7

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s already week seven of the high school football season and as the season nears the end, the playoff races are heating up in each class.

Teams are jockeying for a good position in the standings to make a run in the playoffs.

Pierce 56 Central City 35 F

GT/RA 66 Algona Garrigan 44 F

Stanton 59 Bancroft-Rosalie 8 F

SC East 65 Des Moines East 16 F

Remsen St. Marys 75 Ar-We-Va 0 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 34 BH/RV 12 F

Sioux Center 29 Bishop Heelan 7 F

CWC 42 Boyd County 28 F

Newell-Fonda 62 Glidden-Ralston 6 F

Battle Creek 20 Hartington CC 12 F

Wakefield 59 Homer 41 F

Twin River 44 Madison 18 F

Gehlen Catholic 60 MMC/RU 20 F

Elgin/Pope John 58 Niobrara-Verdigre 16 F

Cherokee 34 Okoboji 28 F

Wynot 41 Osmond 6 F

Southeast Valley 36 Pocahontas Area 0 F

Creighton 50 Randolph 0 F

Kingsley-Pierson 63 River Valley 0 F

Stuart 66 Santee 12 F

West Sioux 65 Sibley-Ocheyedan 14 F

Akron-Westfield 12 South O’Brien 13 F

Lincoln SW 55 South Sioux City 7 F

West Lyon 24 Unity Christian 6 F

Humphrey St. Francis 1 Walthill 0 F(Forfeit)

Underwood 56 West Monona 0 F

Howells-Dodge 58 Winside 6 F

