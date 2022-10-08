Sports Fource Extra Week 7
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s already week seven of the high school football season and as the season nears the end, the playoff races are heating up in each class.
Teams are jockeying for a good position in the standings to make a run in the playoffs.
Pierce 56 Central City 35 F
GT/RA 66 Algona Garrigan 44 F
Stanton 59 Bancroft-Rosalie 8 F
SC East 65 Des Moines East 16 F
Remsen St. Marys 75 Ar-We-Va 0 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 34 BH/RV 12 F
Sioux Center 29 Bishop Heelan 7 F
CWC 42 Boyd County 28 F
Newell-Fonda 62 Glidden-Ralston 6 F
Battle Creek 20 Hartington CC 12 F
Wakefield 59 Homer 41 F
Twin River 44 Madison 18 F
Gehlen Catholic 60 MMC/RU 20 F
Elgin/Pope John 58 Niobrara-Verdigre 16 F
Cherokee 34 Okoboji 28 F
Wynot 41 Osmond 6 F
Southeast Valley 36 Pocahontas Area 0 F
Creighton 50 Randolph 0 F
Kingsley-Pierson 63 River Valley 0 F
Stuart 66 Santee 12 F
West Sioux 65 Sibley-Ocheyedan 14 F
Akron-Westfield 12 South O’Brien 13 F
Lincoln SW 55 South Sioux City 7 F
West Lyon 24 Unity Christian 6 F
Humphrey St. Francis 1 Walthill 0 F(Forfeit)
Underwood 56 West Monona 0 F
Howells-Dodge 58 Winside 6 F
