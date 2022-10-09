Dakota City Volunteer Fire Department honors fallen firefighters across the nation

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The Dakota City Volunteer Fire Department hosted a special memorial service at their station on Sunday to remember and respect their fallen comrades, both in the community and across the nation.

The service is in conjunction with bells across America, an annual service in Emmetsburg, Maryland honoring fallen firefighters nationwide.

It’s the seventh year that the Dakota City department has taken part, and while Dakota City fire officials say it’s important to honor all of the men and women who have died in their profession, this service hits particularly close to home.

”We lost three, not just three good firemen, we lost three good friends,” said Clint Rasmussen, Chief of the Dakota City Volunteer Fire Department. “three good family members never got to go home that day to their families. So, this is a sure thing that we can do to honor their memories and never forget the fallen.”

As a part of the ceremony, prayers were read and a bell was struck in four sets of five rings, which is used to signal the end to a firefighter’s duty and a return home.

Family members of both fallen and current firefighters were in attendance, along with both the Dakota City and Homer fire departments.

Fire officials in attendance say they appreciate the community’s continued support.

“When we lose someone that is in our community, it just leaves a big hole,” said Marlene Bomar, Former President of the Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association and a member of the Battle Creek Fire Department. “So, it is heartwarming to see so many people come out and honor and respect those that have fallen before us.”

There will be another service next week honoring firefighters that passed away while on duty in the past year. That’s taking place at the Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association’s building in Norfolk.

