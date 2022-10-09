Heating things up

Going above normal again after the frost
Look for temps to go back above normal the next couple days (Sun - Mon) with highs getting into...
By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Look for temps to go back above normal the next couple days with highs getting into the low to middle 70s Sunday and Monday. Dewpoints are still very dry and with just enough wind tomorrow and breezy conditions on Monday, we have an elevated fire risk. Our next cold front comes through Tuesday evening. It will feel like summertime ahead of the front with highs climbing into the low 80s. The GFS has the front coming through dry while the Euro does paint some shower activity, so we’ll put in a slight chance. After that, another big cool down with much cooler weather on Wed and Thu with breezy winds and an elevated fire threat on both days. Get out and enjoy the weather; it’s the only weather you got!

