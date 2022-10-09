Iowa Utilities Board sets oral argument to discuss safety jurisdiction on proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline

Summit Carbon Solutions
Summit Carbon Solutions(PRNewswire)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Des Moines, Iowa (KTIV) – The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) issued an order scheduling a December 13, 2022, oral argument proceeding in connection with the proposed carbon capture pipeline by Summit Carbon Solutions.

The proceeding will be held to allow interested parties to provide input on the relationship between the findings the IUB must make in that docket in regard to the location of the proposed pipeline (project siting), local land use, and injury to property as compared to safety issues subject to federal jurisdiction. The oral argument will begin 15 minutes following the monthly public Board meeting in the IUB Hearing Room, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, Iowa.

On September 2, 2022, the IUB issued an order stating more information was needed regarding federal preemption on safety issues.

The order also requires anyone who wishes to participate in the oral argument to file briefs by November 10, 2022. Representatives of both Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, and Wolf Carbon Solutions US, LLC, which also have projects for proposed carbon capture pipelines, may also file briefs and participate in the oral argument without filing for intervention.

Docket No. HLP-2021-0001

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

