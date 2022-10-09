Joe Dolincheck puts up 454 passing yards, sets new single game touchdown record as Mustangs cruise past Hastings 70-17

By Amber Salas
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The undefeated #1 Morningside Mustangs took the win on the road last week at Midland, but this week return home for their homecoming as they host Hastings.

For an exciting start to homecoming weekend, Morningside’s Roderick Washington was crowned as this year’s homecoming king.

Morningside was already up by two touchdowns in the first quarter when Joe Dolincheck drops back and fires one deep to Austin Johnson for a 73-yard touchdown pass, and Johnson takes off the rest of the way putting the Mustangs up 21-0.

The Mustangs would just be slinging it all day as Dolincheck fires one again going 44 yards to Zach Norton who finds the endzone for the score and its 28-0 Morningside.

Austin Johnson was just the go to man on Saturday. Dolincheck found his man again in the second quarter for an 18-yard touchdown. Johnson racked up four total touchdowns on the day.

Dolincheck just showing what that arm is made of on Saturday adding one more pass to Michael Payne for a 34-yard score. Dolincheck set a new Mustang single-game touchdown record with his eight total touchdown passes.

Morningside would roll through Hastings 70 to 17.

