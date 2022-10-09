Local dancers learn from professionals at United By Dance

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Dancers in Siouxland had the opportunity to get some pointers from the pros at Flux Dance Company’s United By Dance event.

The annual event brings in professional dancers and choreographers from New York City to teach local dancers various technical aspects of dance. On top of that, it’s completely free for all campers thanks to financial support from the Gilchrist Foundation.

The 2-day event features a day of practice and training on Saturday, and rehearsals and a performance on Sunday.

Organizers say it’s important to encourage a love for the arts to local youth.

”I think the arts in general just allow for expression, and freedom, and learning rules and breaking rules,” said Tracie Stanfield, a New York City-Based Choreographer and Artistic Director and an instructor at United By Dance. “And whether these students become dancers or artists in the future, they’re going to carry that knowledge and passion and confidence with them in whatever they choose to do with their life.”

The camp is open to dancers of all ages, ranging from seven years old all the way to recent high school graduates. No matter their age, dancers at United By Dance say that working with New York City-based professionals has been a great learning experience.

”I’ve had a really good experience,” said Abbygail Flewelling, a Dancer at United By Dance and a recent Woodbury Central Graduate. “I’ve learned a lot, I’ve saw a lot, and it’s also very creative. It’s making me think outside the box, which is good.”

“It’s really fun because I get to see how they dance too,” said Autumn Jelken, a young dancer at United By Dance.

United By Dance will hold their showcase on Sunday at the Jensen Performing Arts Center at 4 PM. Additionally, eight thousand dollars in scholarships will be awarded to select dancers following the performance.

