Musketeers unveil Clark Cup Championship banner in season opener against Des Moines

By Amber Salas
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is officially time for some hockey as the defending Clark Cup Champions are back on the ice to kick off the 2022-2023 season.

The Sioux City Musketeers open the season hosting the Des Moines Buccaneers, also the debut of new head coach Jason Kersner.

The Muskies celebrated their accomplishments last season by hosting a celebration with fans before the game with live music, food trucks, and a chance to take photos with the Clark Cup. Before puck drop, the Musketeers celebrated with fans by unveiling their Clark Cup Championship banner.

Then it was time to play some hockey. In the first period, the Buccaneers’ Andrew Kuzma gets some speed going up the ice, slaps a shot but it was a nice glove save by Axel Mangbo.

The Muskies respond with a shot of their own as Nick Pierre gets a hold of the puck, speeds his way up the ice and takes a shot but it’s another big save from the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers took advantage of a powerplay as Henry Bartle took a shot that slid just under the pad for the goal to put Des Moines up 1-0.

The Muskies would respond again as Finn Loftus fires one and Colin Kessler gives the extra tap to find the back of the net for the Muskies goal to tie it up at 1.

Des Moines would score one more to take the win 2-1.

