Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott appointed as new Champions Indoor Football league commissioner

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Champions Indoor Football league announced the appointment of Bob Scott as the new league commissioner on Saturday night.

Scott is the league’s new commissioner as of Friday, October 7.

Scott was the founder and owner of the Sioux City Bandits for twenty years before selling the team prior to the 2021 season. During his time as owner of the Bandits, he was involved in several leagues and was part of forming the league he will now be running.

“I am excited to still be involved with indoor football,” said Scott. “This position gives me an opportunity to support the team owners so they can have successful teams on and off the field. I want to do everything to make sure we have a great 2023 season for all the member teams.”

When not involved in football, Scott manages to run a long-time successful income tax and accounting company, R.E. Scott Co, as well as several other local businesses. In addition, his role as Mayor of Sioux City keeps him in touch with and connected to the community.

Scott says he was eager to dive into his new role and has already started taking on the duties of the position. As Commissioner, some of his goals ad duties include pursuing league expansion, governing and ensuring team compliance, and enhancing and overseeing CIF operations while assisting newly formed member teams.

“Bob Scott brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to indoor arena football. With well over 20 years of involvement in the sport, Bob also brings a great deal of credibility to the CIF,” says Francis Flax, General Manager of the Salina Liberty.

“The CIF will continue to be a strong player in the indoor game fueled by Bob’s passion for the success of the league,” added Flax.

The Champions Indoor Football league announced in September that Steve Wagner had been named the league’s new commissioner. According to the league, Wagner had to step back for personal reasons, which led to member teams electing Bob Scott to the position.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.