Siouxlanders celebrate fall at Cone Park’s Cone-Acopia festival

Cone Park was filled with fall-themed decorations at this year's Cone-Acopia.
By Nick Reis
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders of all ages got in the fall spirit on Sunday at the annual Cone-Acopia at Cone Park in Sioux City.

This is the fourth year that Sioux City Parks and Rec has held the event.

It features fun fall-themed activities for guests of all ages, including hayrides, pumpkin painting and launching, lawn games, bounce houses, and of course, tube rides down the hill. Additionally, it’s completely free for anyone interested in attending.

”Any time we can provide a free admission for people of all ages to come and have a blast, it’s awesome,” said John Byrnes, Recreation Superintendent for Sioux City Parks and Rec. “I mean, it’s great for us as parks and recreation. It’s great for the community. We’re happy to be able to put this on today. Couldn’t ask for better weather. It’s a perfect setting for a great free event.”

Organizers say this year’s Cone-Acopia had the best turnout yet.

Cone Park will continue to be open for tubing on Thursday nights and weekends. Snow tubing and ice skating will be back in effect once temperatures get colder.

