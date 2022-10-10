Apartment Fire in Le Mars Displaces Several

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Firefighters in Le Mars responded to a late night apartment fire just before midnight. According to a news release from Le Mars Fire Rescue, firefighters were called at 11:56 pm to the 1000 block of 7th Ave. SE for a structure fire.

Upon arrival, fire rescue crews encountered heavy fire on the south exterior side of an apartment building. The fire was on the second and third floor exterior decks and in the attic and roof of the building.

Officials say the fire affected six apartments in the 18 unit building. Firefighters were able to knockdown the fire on the exterior before making entry into the building.

Le Mars Police and Plymouth County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to evacuate all residents, and firefighters were able to rescue four cats.

Firefighters were on scene for around two hours fighting this fire and investigating. The fire was determined to have originated on a deck on the south side of the building, and was determined as accidental.

David Schipper, Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief, says the most probable cause for this fire was improperly discarded smoking materials that ignited nearby combustibles.

Three of the six apartments had fire, water and smoke damage and are uninhabitable. These individuals were assisted by family, friends, and/or the American Red Cross with a place to stay.

Residents in the remaining units were able to return to their apartments. Damage is estimated at $100,000.

