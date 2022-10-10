City of Sioux City asks for public’s help in reporting streetlight outages

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Officials with the City of Sioux City are asking for the public’s help in locating non-functioning streetlights.

Residents can report the outages by either:

Calling 712-279-6396 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday–Friday.

Complete a form at www.sioux-city.org/streetlight or www.sioux-city.org

When reporting the outage, residents are asked to identify the location of the streetlight with as much detail as possible. In addition to the name of the street, provide a house number or the direction (north, south, east, west) from an intersection.

Staff will identify whether the pole is owned by the city or MidAmerican Energy and work to get it fixed as soon as possible.

