Coaches Corner: Northwestern football head coach Matt McCarty provides a deeper look into 2022-23 team

By Amber Salas
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The 4-1 Northwestern Red Raiders have won four straight games as they headed into their bye week holding steady at #4 in the NAIA.

The Red Raiders have made a trip to the NAIA playoffs the past five years and hope to continue that success. Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty joins Amber Salas on this week’s Coaches Corner episode to provide a deeper look at this year’s team.

Coach McCarty discusses the team’s overall growth from week one to today, their comeback win against Concordia, the team’s overall drive and motivation, and gives an explanation on what he loves about coaching at Northwestern.

Jalyn Gramstad runs for a touchdown in Northwestern's 52-8 win over Mount Marty.
