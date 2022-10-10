Early voting is about to begin, but county auditor says turnout is projected to fall

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Early voting in Iowa starts next week, but the turnout of those who submit their ballot is expected to fall. Woodbury County Auditor Patrick Gill says he normally sends out mail-in ballot applications to previously registered voters, but things have changed.

If you plan to vote in Iowa’s upcoming midterm election, Woodbury County Auditor Patrick Gill says it could be more difficult. Changes to Iowa’s election laws have limited the number of days available for early voting and shortened by an hour the time polls are open on Election Day.

“Yes, we’ve had lots of calls even during the General Election that to where we have and it really impacts the elderly and the disabled. They’re the ones that are very disappointed, frankly, we get an earful” said Gill.

And Gill said he expects a drop in early voting because of a new state law that prevents him from sending out mail ballot requests without the voter asking him to do so. Think of it this way: Previously, the county would send out an application to vote by mail to anyone who was previously registered.

All potential voters had to do was send back that application. Now, voters must request an application, send it back, and then they can vote by mail. Here’s Gill when asked if the previous system lead to any fraud.

“So it occurs once in a while. But, it’s not something you get away with. And it’s not a large-size conspiracy that would take to overturn any sort of election,” said Gill.

Gill says some 16,000 voters cast early ballots in 2018, the last comparable election. But now, Gill says his office has only received 3,500 absentee ballot requests so far this year, a drastic drop.

Election day in Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska is November 8. In Iowa, voters are required to show a government ID and possibly a document verifying their address if the voter is registering on election day.

In Nebraska, the secretary of state says an ID is not required unless the registrant mailed in their application without an I-D or proof of address. If you’re in the cornhusker state, early voting starts tomorrow.

But you must be registered to vote by October 28. According to vote.org/state/south-dakota if you live in South Dakota you must be registered at least 15 days before election day, and an I-D is required to cast a ballot.

Early voting in South Dakota is already underway. In all three states, any mailed ballot must be received by the time the polls close on election day.

