Food pantry at St. John Lutheran Church expands

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The food pantry at the St. John Lutheran Church in Sioux City has a new space and is ready to help more people.

If you need help with food, the church pastor says the public can stop by or call anytime, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church now has a new refrigerator it was able to purchase with a grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The church gives out many shelf-stable items like pasta and beans, but meats and milk are also available.

“So there’s there’s a lot of groceries that go out. We do about 3000 pounds a week,” said Jeff Swanson, the pastor at St. John Lutheran church.

The St. John Lutheran church distributes food provided by the Foodbank of Siouxland. On an average week, the pastor says the church helps about 80 families.

