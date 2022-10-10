Getting even warmer

We're looking for another quiet night with seasonable lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
We're looking for another quiet night with seasonable lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’re looking for another quiet night with seasonable lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Enjoy the full moon tonight with passing high clouds. Should make for some great picture taking. Another warm and breezy day with elevated fire danger on Monday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.  Tuesday still looks the warmest with highs approaching 85 degrees with breezy south winds ahead of a cold front again with an elevated/higher fire threat.  The GFS has now come around to the Euro thinking of showers and storms Tuesday evening.  The Storm Predication Center has a low grade threat for severe weather.  The western and NW sections of our viewing area look to miss out on rain opportunities right now.  Wednesday we’ll see AM clouds then clearing from west to east with another cool down to seasonable temps.  Enjoy the weather, it’s the only weather you got!

