Iowa Lakes Community College awarded grant to help veterans

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa Lakes Community College has announced they have received a grant from the U.S. Department of Education to develop a Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success (CEVSS).

The $587,298 grant, to be funded over three years, will support the success of veteran students by coordinating services that address academic, financial, physical and social needs.

The center, which would be located on the Estherville and Emmetsburg campuses, carries overall goals of increasing veteran enrollment, improving veteran academic success, and increasing veteran post-graduation outcomes.

“This center will provide a welcoming space and a new, improved way for us to meet the unique needs of our student Veterans and their families,” said Tim Ireland, CEVSS grant director at Iowa Lakes. “People who have served our country and are now hoping to begin or continue their college education will have extra support transitioning out of the military, enrolling at Iowa Lakes, and completing their degree.”

With the grant, Iowa Lakes will expand upon existing military and veteran student services by developing a CEVSS to coordinate comprehensive support services, including academic, mental health, physical health, and enhanced learning opportunities.

“This grant makes it possible for us to expand on our existing tradition of supporting members of the military, veteran students, and military dependents. Funding like this is crucial for our programs to grow and serve the veterans who have served our country. We are grateful for their sacrifices, and we are pleased to have an opportunity to help them reach their educational and career goals,” shared Ireland.

In addition, Iowa Lakes will establish a Veteran student support team of members from key departments, including admissions, registrations, financial aid, Veteran’s benefits, academic advising, student health, career advising, and disabilities service.

