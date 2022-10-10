iPhone 14 Alerting 911 on Rollercoasters

FILE- New iPhone 14 models on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters...
FILE- New iPhone 14 models on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022.(Jeff Chiu | AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI, OH (CNN) - The iPhone 14′s new crash detection feature is causing problems for users who ride roller coasters. Apple’s latest phone is reportedly experiencing its own accident on roller coasters by dialing 911.

The feature has set off false alarms for emergency personnel near Cincinnati’s Kings Island amusement park. They’ve received at least six iPhone emergency calls since the new smartphone went on sale in September.

Similar 911 calls have originated from passengers on a roller coaster at Six Flags Great America near Chicago. The same crash detection technology is also featured on the Apple Watch 8.

The fix is simple, putting the iPhone 14 and the Apple Watch 8 on airplane mode before boarding a roller coaster.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A horse owner in Utah says his four-legged companion has returned home after running with wild...
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
The state patrol believes the remains found in Clay County are those of Jasmine Garnett.
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
The Tyson Corporate Office in Dakota Dunes is shown.
Community reacts after 500 corporate jobs expected to leave Siouxland with Tyson corporate closure
Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been...
Facebook warning: 1 million usernames, passwords may have been stolen

Latest News

Fire at Apartment Complex in Le Mars
Apartment Fire in Le Mars Displaces Several
We have a taste of summer, fire weather risk, and chance of storms this week
We have a taste of summer, fire weather risk, and chance of storms this week
Northwestern football coach Matt McCarty gives a deeper look at the 2022-23 team on Coaches...
Coaches Corner: Northwestern football head coach Matt McCarty provides a deeper look into 2022-23 team
UnityPoint Health St. Lukes unveils new pediatrics unit