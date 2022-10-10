Le Mars Police Department excited about newly done renovations

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Le Mars Police Department has finished phase 2 of their renovations.

The Department moved into the new facility in 2018 and the process was scheduled to be done in two separate phases.

Phase one was the operational side, and phase 2 was more focused on support for the department.

These new additions included a large training room, a locker gear room, and a physical training area.

“Provides us a training room for us to train officers here in LeMars, as well as bringing in outside training instructors to have group training in this area. It also provides us a needed area for the officers to stage their equipment and items that they use on patrol. It also has a large area for defensive tactics and hands on training types of things,” said Le Mars Police Chief, Kevin VandeVegte.

The completion of phase 2 allows for more efficient response from the Le Mars Police Department.

