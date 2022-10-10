Masking no longer required at Lakes Regional Healthcare

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Lakes Regional Healthcare announced Monday, Oct. 10 it no longer requires the use of masks for the prevention of COVID-19.

The change in protocol is set to begin Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The CDC recently updated its guidance regarding masking which was one of the primary reasons for the change, according to a news release by Lakes Regional Healthcare.

LRH President and CEO Jason Harrington said decreased transmission rates, improved vaccination rates, increased natural immunity, and lower hospitalization rates have also impacted the decision to discontinue masking.

The hospital will assess various indicators of COVID prevalence every two weeks to determine if masking will be required.

Patients who enter the hospital with unexplained COVID symptoms will immediately be isolated to minimize employee and patient exposure.

“Although many hospitals in our area have reduced masking in the last several months, we’ve taken a conservative approach throughout the COVID pandemic to reduce transmission, and will continue to do so,” said Harrington. “The available data and CDC guidance does not warrant a requirement of mask use at this time, and we believe our practices will ensure our staff, visitors, and patients will continue to be safe and we will monitor that frequently.”

If masking becomes required for a period, LRH will have signs and masks at hospital entrances to alert the community.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A horse owner in Utah says his four-legged companion has returned home after running with wild...
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says
Fire at Apartment Complex in Le Mars
Apartment fire in Le Mars, IA displaces several families
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
The state patrol believes the remains found in Clay County are those of Jasmine Garnett.
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
The Tyson Corporate Office in Dakota Dunes is shown.
Community reacts after 500 corporate jobs expected to leave Siouxland with Tyson corporate closure

Latest News

City of Sioux City asks for public’s help in reporting streetlight outages
Several first responder agencies were called to a structure fire in Lesterville, South Dakota,...
Trev’s Corner Bar in Lesterville, SD heavily damaged in fire
Jeremy Langley, left, and Mark Stewart, right, have been arrested following a short vehicle...
Vehicle pursuit north of Maurice, IA leads to arrests
Warming up today and tomorrow
Warming up today and tomorrow