New $3.5M medical clinic, with a CNOS facility, to be built in Moville, IA

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The city of Moville, IA will break ground on a new Medical Clinic in the spring of 2023.

The two-story building will have 5,000 square feet on the first level and 5,000 square feet on the top level.

The total cost for the building began at $3.5 million, and then it jumped to $5 million, after some cuts it dropped back down to the original $3.5 million.

Monday was a big day for the project, as they received a $1.86 million loan with zero interest.

The money comes from the Rural Economic Development Grant Loan Program.

“If there’s a project out there that I feel is a good fit with that program, then I will bring it up to our local board of directors to talk about the project and see whether they would support a grant or a loan application through the USDA,” said Kent Amundson, Woodbury County REC GM.

When the Moville Area Medical Clinic was brought up it had a lot of support. This project is going to provide a new local clinic for the people of Moville. When the building is finished, MercyOne will lease the first floor of the facility to replace the current MercyOne Moville Family Medicine Clinic. CNOS and a wellness center will occupy the second floor

”The people in the community are getting older and it’s becoming harder and the people here are so very important and they’re very important to men and that’s what my goal was, was to provide good health care to the people of Moville,” said Diane Drevs, Moville Area Medical Committee President.

Numerous people played a pivotal role in the plans of the new clinic. They anticipate the construction of the clinic will take three to six months. It will be located off Highway 20.

