Portion of Jackson Street to be closed through Friday, Oct. 14

A section of Jackson Street will be closed through Friday, Oct. 14 for utility repairs.
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A section of Jackson Street was closed today, Monday, Oct. 10 for utility repairs between 11th Street and 12th Street.

The City of Sioux City’s Engineering Division said the work is expected to be complete on Friday, Oct. 14.

Access to driveways will be maintained through this closure. A detour utilizing 12th Street, Jones Street, and 11th Street will be available during this time.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure.

