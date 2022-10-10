Some airport websites go offline; cause being investigated

Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites...
Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites across the country.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The websites for some major U.S. airports appear to be recovering after having gone offline.

Officials said flights have not been affected.

A spokesman for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said Monday that the external website was down earlier in the day.

He said IT and security people are investigating.

It’s a similar story across the country, as parts of the website for Los Angeles International Airport also were disrupted.

A spokeswoman said LAX notified the FBI and the Transportation Security Administration.

Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites across the country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A horse owner in Utah says his four-legged companion has returned home after running with wild...
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Fire at Apartment Complex in Le Mars
Apartment fire in Le Mars, IA displaces several families
The state patrol believes the remains found in Clay County are those of Jasmine Garnett.
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
The Tyson Corporate Office in Dakota Dunes is shown.
Community reacts after 500 corporate jobs expected to leave Siouxland with Tyson corporate closure

Latest News

Alexis Marquis Doyal's Lamborghini went up in flames.
2 men arrested for DUI after Lamborghini street race ends in fiery crash
A railroad strike is still a possibility after the third largest railroad union rejected its...
Large rail union rejects deal, renewing strike possibility
Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
pig farm
Supreme Court to decide how states can bring home the bacon
Servicemembers and their families are in limbo waiting for answers to claims after mistakes...
Hundreds of service members waiting for answers years after filing malpractice claims against military