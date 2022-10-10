UnityPoint Health St. Lukes unveils new pediatrics unit

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s is looking to provide young patients with a more fun and familiar environment with an updated pediatrics unit.

The new renovations were unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. It’s a much-needed upgrade for the only inpatient pediatrics unit in Siouxland.

With the upgrade, the unit can now host up to fifteen patients.

Leaders of UnityPoint hope the updates will help make the hospital more welcoming and less scary for young patients.

”It was kind of drab in here before, so being a patient in the pediatric unit, it wasn’t really bright and cheery,” said Mary Olhausen, Director of Women’s and Children’s Services at UnityPoint Health St. Lukes. “Now with the leaves, the greens, the blues, the fun Acrovyn on the walls, it just brings a happy environment to the hospital.”

The project was made possible by two generous donations: one from Children’s Miracle Network donors Dr. Lee and Ruth VanVoorhis, and the other from the Gilchrist Foundation.

