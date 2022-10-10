Vehicle pursuit north of Maurice, IA leads to arrests

Jeremy Langley, left, and Mark Stewart, right, have been arrested following a short vehicle...
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MAURICE, Iowa (KTIV) - Two individuals have been arrested following an early morning pursuit north of Maurice, Iowa, on Sunday, Oct. 9.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Langley, 37, of Springfield, South Dakota, and Mark Stewart, 40, of Aurelia, Iowa, were arrested following a short vehicle pursuit on 460th Street, one mile north of Maurice.

The incident began after the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle driven by Langley. The news release stated Langley began driving erratically, striking a vehicle parked near the Sioux County Regional Airport, then turning and striking the deputy’s vehicle.

After striking the patrol vehicle, Langley and Stewart fled and ran into a corn field. An unidentified female passenger remained in the vehicle.

Langley and Stewart were located and taken into custody without incident.

Langley was charged with eluding law enforcement, criminal mischief, interference with official acts, and other various traffic offenses. Stewart was charged with interference with official acts. The female was released to a family member without charges.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by its drone unit, the Orange City Police Department, Sioux Center Police Department, Rock Valley Police Department, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Sioux Center Ambulance and Maurice first responders.

