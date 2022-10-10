We have a taste of summer, fire weather risk, and chance of storms this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland! We are starting off cool this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 30s across Siouxland, with the wind pretty calm with clear skies.

For today, our temperatures will climb into the 70s all across the region with our wind out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour, and we could see gusts up to 20 miles per hour later this afternoon. Our northern counties and towns could see some high clouds passing through later this afternoon, but for the most part, we are seeing sunny skies throughout Monday.

Tonight, we expect our lows to fall into the upper 40s and low 50s across Siouxland. Also, our wind will be out of the south-southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly clear skies across the region.

Tomorrow will be our hottest day of the week as we climb into the upper 80s and maybe some low 90s across Siouxland. We will also see our Fire Weather elevated tomorrow as our wind will be gusting up to 35 to 40 miles per hour out of the south. On top of the fire weather risk, we have a chance of storms overnight on Tuesday. Right now, we have a marginal risk of seeing severe weather in our eastern counties, with the highest chance being hail and wind.

The rest of the week, our main focus will be wind, where we could see wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour and a low fire weather risk across Siouxland for the rest of the week. We will be more on average for this time of year for the rest of the week.

