Cold front moves in with rain chance and much cooler weather

By Ron Demers
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City saw its warmest day of the month so far as highs soared into the low 80s across much of Siouxland on very gusty winds.

That wind will be switching to the northwest tonight as a cold front moves in with chances of showers.

In fact, eastern Siouxland will have the chances of seeing a few thunderstorms and there’s even a marginal risk of severe storms for the eastern parts of the KTIV viewing area with some hail and wind being the primary threats.

Wednesday will be feeling much different out there with highs in the mid 60s with gusty northwesterly winds and partly cloudy skies that could even bring a brief shower through the area.

With that wind, the fire danger will be high and central Siouxland is in a Red Flag Warning for Wednesday afternoon so we need to avoid any outdoor burning.

Thursday will be another windy day and temperatures will be even cool with highs in the upper 50s despite seeing mostly sunny skies.

The skies will continue to stay sunny on Friday as well when the day could start with some frost and end with highs in the mid 60s.

Will any warmth return in our extended forecast?

I’ll be taking a look tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

