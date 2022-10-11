Dolinchecks record performance earns NAIA & GPAC POTW honors

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Joe Dolincheck was named the NAIA Player of the Week on Monday. The Morningside QB definitely earned the award throwing for a Morningside record 8 touchdowns, alongside 454 yards.

The Performance was made even more impressive by the fact that Dolincheck scored all of said touchdowns in one half. That’s right, 8 touchdowns, 2 quarters. Leading the top ranked Mustangs to a 70-17 victory.

