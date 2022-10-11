Fire weather risk, warm temperatures, and chance of storms this Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland! This morning we are starting off with clear skies, windy conditions, and warmer temperatures across the region. Currently, we are seeing wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour from the south impacting us this morning, and temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning.

For today, we will see sunny skies with our highs climbing into the mid to low 80s with wind gusts of up to 30 to 35 miles per hour out of the south. With the wind gusts being so high today, we do have Holt County under a Red Flag Warning today, but everyone should take precaution today if you work outside because any spark can cause fires.

Tonight, we have a cold front moving through Siouxland that will bring more gusty winds, up to 35 to 40 miles per hour, and bring a storm chance to the region. Speaking of storms, we do have parts of eastern Siouxland under a Marginal Risk of seeing some strong storms from this cold front. The main threats from the storms will be hail and strong winds. Temperatures tonight will be more average as they drop into the mid to low 40s.

The next couple of days will be windy with wind gusts of up to 45 to 50 miles per hour, which will make fire weather risks high. Some of our counties are already under a Fire Weather Watch for Wednesday.

In South Dakota, those counties are Yankton, Clay, Union, and Lincoln counties. In Iowa we have Lyon, Sioux, Plymouth, Woodbury, Ida, Cherokee, O’Brien, Clay, and Buena Vista counties. In Nebraska, we have Dakota and Dixon counties under the Fire Weather Watch. The Fire Weather Watch goes into effect tomorrow from 12:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

I’ll have more details on the weather in my full weather report on News 4 Today!

