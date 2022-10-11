Fire weather risk, warm temperatures, and chance of storms this Tuesday

By Jacob Howard
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland! This morning we are starting off with clear skies, windy conditions, and warmer temperatures across the region. Currently, we are seeing wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour from the south impacting us this morning, and temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning.

For today, we will see sunny skies with our highs climbing into the mid to low 80s with wind gusts of up to 30 to 35 miles per hour out of the south. With the wind gusts being so high today, we do have Holt County under a Red Flag Warning today, but everyone should take precaution today if you work outside because any spark can cause fires.

Tonight, we have a cold front moving through Siouxland that will bring more gusty winds, up to 35 to 40 miles per hour, and bring a storm chance to the region. Speaking of storms, we do have parts of eastern Siouxland under a Marginal Risk of seeing some strong storms from this cold front. The main threats from the storms will be hail and strong winds. Temperatures tonight will be more average as they drop into the mid to low 40s.

The next couple of days will be windy with wind gusts of up to 45 to 50 miles per hour, which will make fire weather risks high. Some of our counties are already under a Fire Weather Watch for Wednesday.

In South Dakota, those counties are Yankton, Clay, Union, and Lincoln counties. In Iowa we have Lyon, Sioux, Plymouth, Woodbury, Ida, Cherokee, O’Brien, Clay, and Buena Vista counties. In Nebraska, we have Dakota and Dixon counties under the Fire Weather Watch. The Fire Weather Watch goes into effect tomorrow from 12:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

I’ll have more details on the weather in my full weather report on News 4 Today!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
Fire at Apartment Complex in Le Mars
Apartment fire in Le Mars, IA displaces several families
Kentucky lottery officials say a man who hadn't checked his Powerball tickets in months...
Man discovers $1 million Powerball ticket after not checking numbers for months
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
California man and brother charged in family’s kidnapping, slaying
Tyson Brand
Tyson closing Dakota Dunes corporate offices, moving team members to Arkansas

Latest News

Concerns are growing with a higher fire threat Tuesday as highs will climb into the middle 80s...
Higher fire weather threat Tuesday
Warming up today and tomorrow
Warming up today and tomorrow
We have a taste of summer, fire weather risk, and chance of storms this week
We have a taste of summer, fire weather risk, and chance of storms this week
We're looking for another quiet night with seasonable lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Getting even warmer