Higher fire weather threat Tuesday

Multiple days of concern
Concerns are growing with a higher fire threat Tuesday as highs will climb into the middle 80s...
Concerns are growing with a higher fire threat Tuesday as highs will climb into the middle 80s ahead of a cold front with strong winds gusting near or over 35mph ahead of the front. Another concern is the latest runs of the HRRR are showing post frontal gusts hitting potentially 40-45mph or higher in some pockets crossing the area with scattered showers.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Concerns are growing with a higher fire threat Tuesday as highs will climb into the middle 80s ahead of a cold front with strong winds gusting near or over 35mph ahead of the front. Another concern is the latest runs of the HRRR are showing post frontal gusts hitting potentially 40mph in some pockets crossing the area with scattered showers. Take time now to tie down or bring in loose items if this does materialize. The severe threat keeps pushing further northeast and the threat level is low into northwestern Iowa. At this point storms look to fire near Spencer and Estherville and those will move rapidly ENE out of the viewing area. After that, much cooler weather, but the elevated fire weather continues. Winds will again be high on Wednesday as a quick moving system could give us some splash and dash showers. Looking down the road a big cool down is coming this weekend. We have multiple nights with frost and freezes possible Sat, Sun and Monday nights. If the Euro model is correct, we will NOT get out of the 40s Monday for highs. Plenty to monitor

