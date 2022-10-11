Local rail projects awarded grant funding

q
(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KTIV) - Two Siouxland rail development projects have been awarded funding, according to a news release by the Iowa Transportation Commission.

Buena Vista’s Soybean Crush Plant in Alta, Iowa, was awarded a $2 million loan and a $612,000 grant, while Floyd Valley Transload in Woodbury County received a $664,800 loan and a $120,000 grant.

In total, $6.3 million was awarded in funding to six rail infrastructure and related development projects under the Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant Program.

The projects are expected to support the creation and retention of 109 jobs within three years of project completion.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
Fire at Apartment Complex in Le Mars
Apartment fire in Le Mars, IA displaces several families
Kentucky lottery officials say a man who hadn't checked his Powerball tickets in months...
Man discovers $1 million Powerball ticket after not checking numbers for months
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
California man and brother charged in family’s kidnapping, slaying
Tyson Brand
Tyson closing Dakota Dunes corporate offices, moving team members to Arkansas

Latest News

Red flag warnings with a chance of storms tonight
Red flag warnings with a chance of storms tonight
Nebraska Game and Parks: First Responders Day
Around Siouxland: Nebraska Game and Parks First Responders Day
The Tyson Corporate Office in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, is shown.
Tyson CEO visits Dakota Dunes, SD headquarters Tuesday
Wayne Hackel of Norfolk, Neb. has been arrested on multiple charges including attempted murder...
Norfolk, NE man arrested for attempted murder