Local rail projects awarded grant funding

AMES, Iowa (KTIV) - Two Siouxland rail development projects have been awarded funding, according to a news release by the Iowa Transportation Commission.

Buena Vista’s Soybean Crush Plant in Alta, Iowa, was awarded a $2 million loan and a $612,000 grant, while Floyd Valley Transload in Woodbury County received a $664,800 loan and a $120,000 grant.

In total, $6.3 million was awarded in funding to six rail infrastructure and related development projects under the Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant Program.

The projects are expected to support the creation and retention of 109 jobs within three years of project completion.

