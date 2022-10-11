Norfolk, NE man arrested for attempted murder

Wayne Hackel of Norfolk, Neb. has been arrested on multiple charges including attempted murder...
Wayne Hackel of Norfolk, Neb. has been arrested on multiple charges including attempted murder following an incident on Monday, Oct. 10.
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A Norfolk, Neb. man has been arrested on multiple counts including attempted murder following an incident on Monday, Oct. 10.

It was around 10:41 p.m., Monday, Oct. 10, when Norfolk police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Michigan Avenue after the caller, Wayne Hackel, 36, of Norfolk, reported he had kicked in a window.

When officers arrived, Hackel was located on the front porch of a nearby residence and made statements about attempting to kill his girlfriend.

As officers were on scene, the female victim arrived at the police station and reported that Hackel broke into her house through a window, assaulted and strangled her.

She reported that Hackel had a pair of scissors and said he was going to kill her.

Hackel also made statements to the police about his intent to kill the victim.

Hackel was booked into the Norfolk City Jail for attempted murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, strangulation, terroristic threats, burglary, domestic assault, and criminal mischief. Hackel was later transported to the Madison County Jail.

