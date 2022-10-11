Red flag warnings with a chance of storms tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Tuesday, Siouxland! We started off on the cool side this morning, but now we have temperatures in the 70s across Siouxland with wind up to 20 to 25 miles per hour. Gusts are up to 30 to 35 miles per hour in some spots. Because of this we have Red Flag Warnings in effect for Holt, Knox, Yankton, and Antelope Counties from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

For the rest of today, we will deal with sunny skies as our highs climb into the mid to low 80s with wind gusts of up to 30 to 35 miles per hour out of the south. Be careful if you are outside working because any kind of spark can cause a fire in our dry and windy conditions.

Tonight, we have a cold front moving through Siouxland that will bring more gusty winds, up to 35 to 40 miles per hour, and bring a storm chance to the region. Speaking of storms, we do have parts of eastern Siouxland under a Marginal Risk of seeing some strong storms from this cold front. The main threats from the storms will be hail and strong winds. Temperatures tonight will be more average as they drop into the mid to low 40s.

The next couple of days will be windy with wind gusts of up to 45 to 50 miles per hour, which will make fire weather risks high. Some of our counties are already under a Fire Weather Watch for Wednesday.

In South Dakota, those counties are Yankton, Clay, Union, and Lincoln counties. In Iowa we have Lyon, Sioux, Plymouth, Woodbury, Ida, Cherokee, O’Brien, Clay, and Buena Vista counties. In Nebraska, we have Dakota and Dixon counties under the Fire Weather Watch. The Fire Weather Watch goes into effect tomorrow from 12:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

