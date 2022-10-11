Sioux City Council drop changes in domesticated animal ordinance

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Council voted to not change a domesticated animal ordinance in their meeting Monday.

City Council originally had their second reading that would have specified that animals such as snakes, lizards, rodents, rabbits, and birds would be counted as domestic. However, due to the amount of negative public input on the change as well as their discussions with the Siouxland Humane Society and Animal Control, the council decided to leave the ordinance as is.

“No, it’s deleted for now. Steven thinks that the ordinance that we have now is enforceable for the problems that we have and there’s not a real reason to expand it. So it’s probably not going to come back unless again, council reacts when we have problems,” said mayor, Bob Scott.

The current ordinance states that ‘Domesticated animals include, but are not limited to, pets such as dogs or cats.’

The number of animals one household can have is no more than 2 of the same species and no more than 3 animals total.

