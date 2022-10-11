Sioux City insurance agencies working to help those needing to sign up for Medicare

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Two Sioux City insurance agencies have come together to help Siouxland residents.

From 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, an open house was held at the Ho-Chunk Center. FTM Insurance and Jaylo LLC were there helping those who need to sign up for Medicare.

Judd Saul the president of FTM Insurance says it’s important for the public to have a local reliable option. A Sioux City resident at the event shares the same belief.

“So that you do have someone, I mean as you get older you definitely want to make sure you don’t make any mistakes in that regard you want to make sure you have someone who is legit and you can count on,” said Dawn Tope, a Sioux City resident.

Tope said she’s received suspicious calls that were trying to get her to sign up for Medicare, but she feels it’s important to sign up locally and in person.

“It’s important because it’s local, you know it’s not someone that’s far of field that you’re conversing with, so you know it’s someone that you live within your own community and that makes it feel like it’s the right thing to do.”

This was the first open house event held, but Saul said he does hope to have more to help more people get signed up for Medicare. You can learn more about how to get this local Medicare help here.

