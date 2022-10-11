SportsFource Rewind Week 7

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Final Week of the regular season for 1A 2A and 3A is here and man does it seem like it went by fast. So like Ferris Bueller said let’s stop and take a look around, so we don’t miss any of the best plays from last week in the SportsFource rewind.

Start off in the metro and welcome to the block party Sioux City Easts Keegan Augustine blocks the punt but no one recovers it and this becomes a safety netting 2 points for East in their victory.

Stay in Sioux City, Bishop Heelan’s Quinn Olson throws and look at, Kylar Fritz blazing into the frame picking that ball off and now he’s got space running for a nice return before being brought down in the Warrior W.

Kickoff at Remsen St. Marys and look out that ball hits off of an Ar-We Va Helmet and its live, Keaton Harpenau recovers, and the Hawks get the ball back in their blowout victory.

In Le Mars Gehlen Catholic’s Cole McCarty looks like he shoots out of a cannon through the gap and to the quarterback for the sack against MMCRU.

Sibley-Ocheyedan at West Sioux Generals go to pass and Mason Coppack says I’ll take that as he waltzes into the endzone for 6 as the Falcons snag another win.

Hinton hosting HMS this is Beau DeRocher and Beau busts loose, it’s a footrace now and DeRocher wins the race for the score, but HMS wins the game 55-20.

South Sioux City taking on Lincoln Southwest, DJ Helms drops back, and he’s got Richard Stewart on the corner route for the score, but the Silver Hawks get the win.

EPJ taking on Tri-Valley Elk Points Noah McDermott drops back and shows off the arm strength sending a beauty in the air that drops right into Garrett Merkley’s breadbasket for the score as the Huskies continued their winning ways.

The Stanton Mustangs show why they are the third ranked team in 8-man, Joe Butterfield fakes the handoff and fires to Mitchell Hupp who is wide open, and could’ve walked the final ten to the endzone in the Mustangs W.

Wouldn’t be rewind without Zach Lutmer, who takes the ball on the option and proceeds to cut through the defense like a buzzsaw, before finding paydirt as the top ranked Lions rolled once again.

Wrap things up in Battle Creek Braves give to Boden Obst and he is not touched the entire way down the field as he sprints in for the score, and that’s your SportsFource Rewind.

